Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, has directed that all procedures to carry out the order be completed swiftly, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The pardon marks the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad and reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to easing the pressure on families and giving those released a genuine chance to rebuild their lives.

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah , has ordered the release of 854 inmates from the emirate’s correctional and punitive institution. The inmates had been serving sentences in various cases.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.