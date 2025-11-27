GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 854 inmates ahead of UAE National Day

The gesture reflects the Ruler’s commitment to easing social and family burdens

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
WAM

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 854 inmates from the emirate’s correctional and punitive institution. The inmates had been serving sentences in various cases.

The pardon marks the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad and reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to easing the pressure on families and giving those released a genuine chance to rebuild their lives.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, has directed that all procedures to carry out the order be completed swiftly, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAERas Al KhaimahEid Al EtihadUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah

Fujairah Ruler pardons 129 prisoners

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler orders release of 366 inmates

1m read
People at Shees rest area on Khorfakkan road in Sharjah.

Sharjah declared a 'Child- and Family-Friendly" emirate

2m read
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

1m read