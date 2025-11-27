The gesture reflects the Ruler’s commitment to easing social and family burdens
Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 854 inmates from the emirate’s correctional and punitive institution. The inmates had been serving sentences in various cases.
The pardon marks the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad and reflects Sheikh Saud’s commitment to easing the pressure on families and giving those released a genuine chance to rebuild their lives.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, has directed that all procedures to carry out the order be completed swiftly, in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah Police.
