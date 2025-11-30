Commemoration Day is a renewed moment of loyalty and remembrance—an opportunity to express our deep sense of belonging, our sincere loyalty to the nation, and our gratitude to all who gave their lives so that the UAE’s flag may remain flying high in the sky of glory. It is a day on which we recall the values upon which our nation was built and reflect on the journey of a country that chose to be a beacon of peace, a messenger of humanity, and a promise of progress, generosity, and nation-building."