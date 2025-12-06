Weekend Digest: UAE VAT update, Big Ticket win, new GCC aviation authority and more

From major economic shifts to life-changing lottery wins, this week’s headlines capture the UAE at its most dynamic. A new federal decree will update VAT rules from January 1, 2026, while a Dh25 million Big Ticket prize has gone to an Indian expat working in Saudi Arabia. Government services continue to simplify as authorities launch unified passport and Emirates ID renewal for Emiratis, and a Dubai court orders a family to vacate a hotel room after two years of unpaid dues. There’s also a new GCC aviation authority based in the UAE, plus cultural, entertainment and expat developments shaping the region.