October is K-Drama chaos central: 5 shows to steal your sleep, from Genie Make a Wish to Typhoon Family

You've got a month of messy drama and laughs that you won't pause
October is shaping up to be pure K-Drama chaos, and your sleep schedule doesn’t stand a chance. From magical mischief to family storms, this month’s lineup is packed with shows that will have you glued to the screen. Genie Make a Wish promises unexpected romance and a hint of the supernatural, while Typhoon Family dives into heartbreak, ambition, and the chaos of the 1997 financial crisis. Add crown princes, body-swapping adventures, and sketch-club dreams to the mix, and you’ve got a month of drama, laughs, and messy romance you won’t want to pause. Ready to binge?
This October, the K-Drama world is about to get weirder—and way more fun. Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy are back, and fans are hoping for a rewrite of their tragic Uncontrollably Fond (2016) ending in Netflix’s new show.
Suzy stars as Ga-yeong, whose dark urges have long been kept in check by her grandma—until she stumbles upon a mysterious lamp and accidentally wakes a mischievous Genie (Kim) who’s been snoozing for 1,000 years.
Three wishes later, sparks fly… in the most unexpected way. Especially when Ga-yeong realizes her charming Genie? Yep… he’s a little bit demonic.
The show will stream on Netflix on October 3.
Get ready for love, lies, and a whole lot of fake-wed drama. In Would You Marry Me?, Choi Woo-shik (Parasite) is Kim Woo-joo: narcissist, heir to Korea’s oldest bakery, and marketing exec with major delusions of grandeur. He’s got his eyes on running the family biz—but first, he has to survive… Yoo Me-ri.
Jung So-min (Alchemy of Souls) plays Me-ri, fresh off a broken engagement and a real estate scam that left her bruised—but not broken. She’s a designer working under Woo-joo, and sparks fly when she ropes him into being her fake husband. Why? To claim a newlyweds’ town house she “won.”
It’s awkward, it’s hilarious, and it’s messy—in the best way. Choi was last seen wooing Park Bo-young in Netflix’s Melo Movie, while Jung stole hearts opposite Jung Hae-in in Love Next Door.
The show will land on Disney Plus, October 10.
It's Lee Jun-ho and Pachinko's Kim Min-ha, do we really need to say more? Oh, and a lot of 90's vibes. When his father suddenly passes, Tae-pung (Jun-ho) must scramble to keep the family business afloat.
Enter Oh Mi-seon (Kim Min-ha), the ambitious eldest child determined to support her family and chase her dream of climbing the career ladder. She can’t help but be inspired by Tae-pung’s surprisingly earnest hustle—maybe even a little smitten.
From Lee Na-jeong, the director behind Mine and Love Alarm, this one promises drama, ambition, and just the right amount of chaos.
The show will stream on Netflix on October 11.
Ever feel invisible? Meet Song Woo-yeon, played by All of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu, the overlooked middle child who’s used to blending into the background. Life gets a little brighter when the charming Koo Sun-ho (Choi Bo-min of Golden Child) invites her to pose for the sketch club Spirit Fingers.
Caught up in the club’s colorful, confident energy, Woo-yeon decides it’s time to step into the spotlight. Alongside her are the ambitious club president Nam Geu-rin (Park Yoo-na, True Beauty) and her younger brother Gi-jung (Jo Joon-young, Crushology 101), who’s juggling dreams of becoming a professional model.
From awkward sketches to newfound confidence, this webtoon adaptation promises a sweet, stylish ride.
You can watch on Viki, October 29.
Magic, mistaken identity, and a dash of revenge—Moon River is here to shake up the Joseon era. Kang Tae-oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) stars as Crown Prince Yi Gang, a rebellious royal with a broken heart and a thirst for vengeance.
Enter Kim Se-jeong (Business Proposal) as Park Dal-yi, a clever peddler with patchy memories… who just happens to be the spitting image of Yi Gang’s lost love. When a magical twist swaps their bodies, chaos—and maybe romance—ensues.
Tae-oh was last seen in The Potato Lab, while Kim charmed audiences in Brewing Love after her role in The Uncanny Counter.
