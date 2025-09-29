October is K-Drama chaos central: 5 shows to steal your sleep, from Genie Make a Wish to Typhoon Family

October is shaping up to be pure K-Drama chaos, and your sleep schedule doesn’t stand a chance. From magical mischief to family storms, this month’s lineup is packed with shows that will have you glued to the screen. Genie Make a Wish promises unexpected romance and a hint of the supernatural, while Typhoon Family dives into heartbreak, ambition, and the chaos of the 1997 financial crisis. Add crown princes, body-swapping adventures, and sketch-club dreams to the mix, and you’ve got a month of drama, laughs, and messy romance you won’t want to pause. Ready to binge?