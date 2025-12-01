NRIs in UAE are getting Foreign Asset Disclosure notices: Why? What to do?

Guide on why the notices are being sent and how NRIs can fix residency and filing issues

Know what needs to be done if you are an NRI and have received a notice from the Indian income tax department. Shutterstock

Dubai: If you’re an NRI living in the UAE and suddenly received an email or SMS from the Indian Income Tax Department asking you to disclose “foreign assets” or fill something called Schedule FA or Schedule FSI, don’t panic. You’re not the only one. Thousands of NRIs worldwide are getting the same message.

These notices are automated, and in most cases, they’re triggered because of a mismatch in your tax filing—not because you’ve actually done something wrong. Why are NRIs getting these notices? India now receives financial information from more than 100 countries every year under a global system called the Common Reporting Standard (CRS). Think of CRS as countries sharing data to prevent tax evasion. Through this system, India gets details of: Foreign bank accounts

Interest, dividends and income earned abroad

Investments, property and assets held overseas This works smoothly—until an NRI files their return in India as a Resident by mistake. If the system thinks you’re a Resident but sees foreign assets in the CRS data, it triggers a mismatch and sends this standard notice. Did you file your ITRs as a resident? Many UAE-based NRIs accidentally file returns as Residents because: Their PAN was never updated to NRI status

They still use an old resident savings account

Their CA in India doesn’t specialise in NRI taxation When this happens, the tax system assumes you are a Resident Indian. And Residents must report all foreign assets. NRIs, on the other hand, do not have to fill these foreign-asset schedules.

Who actually qualifies as an NRI? Under Indian tax law, you’re an NRI if you: Spend less than 182 days in India in a financial year, or

Spend less than 60 days in that year and less than 365 days in the past four years Your passport, visa, or Emirates ID doesn’t decide this. Only the number of days you are physically in India counts. Resident account causes trouble NRIs aren’t allowed to keep using a resident savings account. Under FEMA rules, you should convert it to: NRO account – for money earned in India

NRE account – for money earned abroad If you keep using a resident account, the tax system assumes you are still a Resident—another reason notices get triggered. Know Schedule FA, Schedule FSI? Schedule FA = foreign assets (bank accounts, property, shares abroad)

Schedule FSI = foreign income (salary, interest, rent earned abroad) These apply only to Resident taxpayers, not NRIs. If you received a notice asking you to fill them, your return is being treated as a Resident return.

How NRIs can fix the issue fast Here’s the simplest way to get back on track: Confirm your NRI status for FY 2024–25 using the day-count rule. Use the correct ITR form — NRIs typically use ITR-2. Don’t fill Schedule FA/FSI if you’re NRI. Update your PAN and bank KYC to NRI status. Convert any resident savings account to NRO/NRE. Get advice from an NRI tax specialist — not a general CA. Are there penalties? Yes, if you wrongly file as a Resident and skip reporting foreign assets: Fine of ₹1 million (Dh41,000) per foreign asset under the Black Money Act

FEMA violations

Tax scrutiny or reassessment Fixing the classification now prevents all of this.

NRIs to disclose bank accounts at all? Not always. The Income Tax Department clarified in 2017: You need to disclose your foreign bank account only if: You don’t have an Indian bank account and want an income-tax refund, or Your Indian income (like rent) is being credited directly to your foreign bank account. Otherwise, NRIs do not have to report overseas accounts or foreign assets. Bottom line If you received a foreign-asset notice, it’s usually a paperwork issue—most likely your PAN or bank account still shows you as a Resident. Correcting your status solves it.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Show More