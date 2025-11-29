Weekend Digest: Sharjah traffic discount, India-UAE flight disruptions, wedding rumours and more

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash plumes up to 45,000 feet toward northern India. Flights between India and the UAE have been cancelled or rerouted, affecting routes over Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have warned of potential air-quality impacts, while Saudi Arabia confirmed no threat to its skies. Passengers are advised to check flight updates before travelling.