Weekend Digest: Sharjah traffic discount, India-UAE flight disruptions, wedding rumours and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
This weekend, the UAE and the region witnessed a mix of high-profile events, weather alerts, and major developments. Sharjah Police announced a limited-time traffic point waiver for National Day, urging residents to plan ahead. In the wider region, Saudi Arabia deported over 14,000 people in a week-long security crackdown, while Petrofac’s dramatic collapse and Ethiopia’s long-dormant volcano eruption disrupted flights between India and the UAE.
Meanwhile, extravagant celebrity weddings in India, plans for a 40-million-passenger terminal in Riyadh, and unstable weather across the UAE rounded out a packed weekend of news spanning travel, business, and lifestyle.
Whether it’s travel updates or global news, here’s your weekly roundup of top stories—keep scrolling to stay in the loop.
A new social-media theory suggests Palash Muchhal may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with choreographer Mary D’Costa, who was reportedly set to manage Smriti Mandhana and Palash’s wedding choreography. Leaked private chats — unverified for authenticity — have thrust D’Costa into the spotlight, sparking widespread online discussion and speculation over the wedding postponement. Read more
The wedding of billionaire pharma heir Netra Mantena and tech tycoon Vamsi Gadiraju has turned into a global event. Udaipur’s City Palace saw a star-studded sangeet with Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, while Donald Trump Jr. attended the festivities. Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are set to perform, making this celebration rival India’s biggest celebrity weddings. Read more
Saudi Arabia will begin work in 2026 on a new terminal at King Salman International Airport, designed to handle 40 million passengers annually. Part of Riyadh’s strategy to become a global aviation hub, the project will include new hangars and airside infrastructure, with operations expected by 2029, marking a key milestone in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 expansion plans. Read more
To mark the UAE’s 54th National Day, Sharjah Police are offering motorists a full waiver of traffic points for violations committed before December 1, 2025, if dues are cleared by January 10, 2026. Standard discounts of 35% within 60 days and 25% within a year will continue, though serious offences remain excluded. Read more
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash plumes up to 45,000 feet toward northern India. Flights between India and the UAE have been cancelled or rerouted, affecting routes over Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have warned of potential air-quality impacts, while Saudi Arabia confirmed no threat to its skies. Passengers are advised to check flight updates before travelling.
Dubai will see several major road closures from 3am to 10am on Sunday for the Dubai Run 2025, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged drivers to plan ahead and expect delays, as the traffic plan ensures a safe route for thousands of participants. Read more
A government employee in Kuwait has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawfully collecting a decade’s worth of salary without working. The court also ordered him to repay KD104,000, with an additional fine doubling the amount, bringing the total repayment to KD312,000. Earlier acquittals were overturned by the court of cassation. Read more
Moderate to heavy showers swept across eastern and western UAE on Monday as a low-pressure system brought unstable weather. Rain hit areas including Kadra, Al Siji, Thoban, Ghayathi, Zayed City, and Al Mirfa road, accompanied by fresh winds up to 40 km/h and occasional dust. Light fog is expected overnight into Tuesday, especially inland.
Once valued at over Dh27.5 billion and a FTSE 100 mainstay, energy services firm Petrofac saw its rise derailed by a corruption probe, financial strain, and the loss of a major offshore wind contract. By late 2025, the company entered administration, marking the end of years of mounting challenges to its finances and reputation. Read more
Saudi authorities have deported more than 14,000 people following a week-long inspection drive. The crackdown targeted 13,750 residency violators, 4,781 who breached border-security rules, and 3,624 labour law offenders, reflecting a major enforcement push across the Kingdom.
