Emman Atienza’s sudden death at 19 prompts outpouring of tributes: ‘A ball of sunshine’

Actress Andrea Brillantes and more have expressed shock and grief at this suden tragedy

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dubai: The Filipino community around the world are coming to grips with the sudden death of social media star Emmanuelle “Emman” Atienza, who was found dead at the age of 19 at her home in Los Angeles.

The popular social media sensation, known for advocating for mental health and body positivity, was found unresponsive at her home in the US.

Her family, including parents Felicia and Kim Atienza, confirmed her “unexpected passing” through a joint Instagram post.

“It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman. She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health,” the statement read.

Her family highlighted how Emman’s honesty about her struggles helped others feel “less alone,” and urged the public to honor her legacy by embracing “compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life.”

The message was signed by Kim, Feliciano, Jose, and Eliana Atienza.

Following the announcement, messages of grief and support flooded social media.

Actress Andrea Brillantes wrote, “Emman was such a ball of sunshine. My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you my prayers.”

Angela Alarcon also expressed shock and sadness, saying, “Oh my god, Kuya Kim, I’m so, so sorry. Emman was such a good friend. Please stay strong.”

Other celebrities including Judy Ann Santos, Marjorie Barretto, Kim Molina, Rica Peralejo, and content creator Niana Guerrero also shared condolences and prayers for the family during this difficult time.

