Historic pay hike: Filipino domestic workers in Gulf to get first raise in 20 years

Starting October 22, their minimum monthly salary will rise from $400 to $500
Dubai: After nearly two decades without a salary adjustment, Filipino domestic workers in the Gulf and beyond are set to see a long-awaited wage increase. Starting 22 October 2025, their minimum monthly salary will rise from $400 to $500, according to a directive from the Philippine Ministry of Migrant Workers.
The wage adjustment applies to both new recruits and returning employees. It marks the first official salary increase since 2006, aiming to restore the real value of earnings eroded by nearly 20 years of inflation and rising living costs.
The circular acknowledges the essential contributions of Filipino domestic workers—over 1.5 million globally, many in the Middle East—whose responsibilities often include caregiving, teaching support, and household management. The ministry emphasized that fairer compensation aligns with International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 189, which mandates fair pay, safe working conditions, and social protection for domestic workers.
In Kuwait, where Filipino domestic workers form one of the largest expatriate groups, Bassam Al Shammari, a domestic labor affairs specialist, noted that any amendments to unified recruitment contracts require agreement from both employers and employees (Al Jarida).
He explained that Kuwait’s Law No. 68 of 2015 sets a minimum wage of 75 Kuwaiti dinars ($243) per month, though actual salaries vary depending on duties, with specialized caregivers earning up to 200 dinars ($650).
Al Shammari added that Manila’s announcement has already boosted recruitment interest among Filipino workers and increased demand from Gulf-based employers. “The increase reflects the value of their service and may help stabilize supply after years of restrictions,” he said.
The circular allows a six-month transition period for employers to adjust wages and update employment contracts. During this time, employers are encouraged to voluntarily implement the new pay scale. After the transition, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers will assess compliance and may either extend the period or mandate full enforcement of the $500 minimum wage.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox