GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Historic pay hike: Filipino domestic workers in Gulf to get first raise in 20 years

Starting October 22, their minimum monthly salary will rise from $400 to $500

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
New wage aims to restore value lost to inflation over two decades (Picture used for illustrative purposes)
New wage aims to restore value lost to inflation over two decades (Picture used for illustrative purposes)
Supplied

Dubai: After nearly two decades without a salary adjustment, Filipino domestic workers in the Gulf and beyond are set to see a long-awaited wage increase. Starting 22 October 2025, their minimum monthly salary will rise from $400 to $500, according to a directive from the Philippine Ministry of Migrant Workers.

Scope of the new wage policy

The wage adjustment applies to both new recruits and returning employees. It marks the first official salary increase since 2006, aiming to restore the real value of earnings eroded by nearly 20 years of inflation and rising living costs.

The circular acknowledges the essential contributions of Filipino domestic workers—over 1.5 million globally, many in the Middle East—whose responsibilities often include caregiving, teaching support, and household management. The ministry emphasized that fairer compensation aligns with International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 189, which mandates fair pay, safe working conditions, and social protection for domestic workers.

Regional perspective: Kuwait

In Kuwait, where Filipino domestic workers form one of the largest expatriate groups, Bassam Al Shammari, a domestic labor affairs specialist, noted that any amendments to unified recruitment contracts require agreement from both employers and employees (Al Jarida).

He explained that Kuwait’s Law No. 68 of 2015 sets a minimum wage of 75 Kuwaiti dinars ($243) per month, though actual salaries vary depending on duties, with specialized caregivers earning up to 200 dinars ($650).

Al Shammari added that Manila’s announcement has already boosted recruitment interest among Filipino workers and increased demand from Gulf-based employers. “The increase reflects the value of their service and may help stabilize supply after years of restrictions,” he said.

Transition period and enforcement

The circular allows a six-month transition period for employers to adjust wages and update employment contracts. During this time, employers are encouraged to voluntarily implement the new pay scale. After the transition, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers will assess compliance and may either extend the period or mandate full enforcement of the $500 minimum wage.

Related Topics:
UAEKuwaitPhilippines

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For illustrative purposes only.

Maid sentenced to death for killing 18-month old boy

1m read
Measure is intended to streamline recruitment, improve transparency, and reduce administrative inefficiencies.

Kuwait launches domestic worker visa inquiry service 

2m read
Raising the "floor" monthly salary for Filipina domestic workers from $400, in place in 2006, to $500 was nixed after Manila unilaterally announced the hike in August.

Filipina helper's salary $400 for GCC, $500 for others

4m read
The move, introduced without prior consultation, sparked concern among GCC states, which remain the largest employers of Filipino household workers. Illustrative image.

Manila backs off wage hike for Gulf domestic staff

2m read