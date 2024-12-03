Cairo: Recruitment agencies in Kuwait will be barred from hiring workers from the Philippines if more than five labour complaints are filed against them in line with new guidelines set by Manila to protect its manpower abroad, an expert has said.

These offices will be blacklisted until grievances against them are addressed, added Bassam Al Shammari, a Kuwaiti specialist in house labour affairs, added.

“According to this system, approval of recruitment contracts for local companies and offices will be stopped and they will not be allowed to bring workers from the Philippines. They will be placed on the black list if more than five Filipino domestic complaints are lodged against them and, until the problems of these registered workers are resolved. This is a measure that aims to protect the rights of domestic workers, enhance their safety, and prevent their exploitation,” he told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida.

Al Shammari explained that a “white list” system, adopted by Philippine authorities commits recruitment agencies to follow up on workers and report incidents they may encounter. The recruiters are also obligated to forward periodic reports on the status of workers to ensure their agencies’ continued inclusion on this list.

In June, Kuwait lifted a visa ban on domestic workers from the Philippines imposed more than a year ago amid a labour dispute. Kuwait said the ban lifting came after reaching an agreement to resolve the row.

Al Shammari urged Kuwaiti manpower authorities to conclude more memorandums of understanding with countries that export domestic workers to diversify market and head off any potential shortage.

“Relevant government bodies should conduct comprehensive review of any previous shortcomings against domestic workers, and apply the law to the letter against anyone, who violates their rights to ensure their continued recruitment without obstacles,” he said.