Dubai: Three people - a child, woman and domestic worker were killed, while four sustained injuries in a collision involving a truck and a family vehicle on Abdali Road.

The accident occurred when a truck, driven by a male expatriate, collided with a vehicle carrying eight people, including three children and four women.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene, airlifting the injured to Al Jahra Hospital for treatment. The truck driver, who was also injured, is among those under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the collision.

In a separate incident on Al Subiya Road on Saturday evening, a collision between two vehicles resulted in two fatalities and one injury.

About 300 traffic accidents are recorded daily on average in Kuwait, according to a security official.

Six leading causes of accidents have been identified: Inattentiveness while driving, mobile phone usage, wrong side overtaking, failure to maintain the vehicle, recklessness and speeding, and hazardous road conditions due to potholes and damage.