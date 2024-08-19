Dubai: The Kuwaiti Council of Ministers has approved a comprehensive plan to tackle traffic congestion.

The Council reviewed various proposals and assigned the Ministry of Interior to lead the coordination of efforts with multiple government agencies, including the Ministries of Finance, Public Works, Education, Communication, Kuwait Municipality, Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART), Civil Service Commission, and the Fatwa and Legislation Department.

The plan includes short, medium and long-term solutions aimed at improving traffic flow.

Immediate actions include implementing flexible working hours to ease peak traffic, encouraging the use of transport buses for school students, and addressing traffic hotspots with 39 development proposals.

The Ministry of Interior has been tasked with submitting a final report by February 1, 2025, outlining project details, actions taken and timelines.

Long-term measures involve prioritising road network projects, such as the Second, Third, and Fourth Ring Roads, Damascus Street, and the Fahaheel Expressway.

The plan also includes developing a regulatory framework for public transport, expediting decisions on the metro system, and exploring smart transportation solutions.