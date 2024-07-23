Dubai: Kuwait has announced stringent penalties for those misusing the vital emergency lane.

The penalties include vehicle impoundment for two months, up to 15 days in prison and a fine of 25 dinars (Dh300) if the case is brought to court.

During an interview with the “This Morning” programme, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bu Hassan, Head of the Traffic Awareness Department at the General Traffic Department, urged drivers to refrain from driving or parking in the emergency lane, emphasizing its exclusive use for emergency vehicles.

He confirmed that surveillance cameras are monitoring violators to ensure that appropriate penalties are enforced.

Bu Hassan highlighted that traffic patrols deployed nationwide will issue tickets and seize vehicles found on the road shoulder.