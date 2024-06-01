Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has announced that vehicles impounded for reckless driving will now be subjected to crushing.
Coordinated by the General Traffic Department and in partnership with the General Administration of Logistics and Catering, the campaign focuses on impounding vehicles that are found to be involved in severe traffic violations. Once impounded, these vehicles are destroyed using a car crusher.
The drastic step is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and deter dangerous driving behaviours that threaten public safety.
The Ministry of the Interior has reiterated its commitment to rigorously enforcing the law, stating that crushing and permanently removing these vehicles from the roads will serve as a warning to those who might consider flouting traffic regulations.
The public is encouraged to report any instances of reckless driving by calling the emergency number (112) or messaging the General Traffic Department directly on WhatsApp at (99324092).