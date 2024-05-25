Dubai: Kuwait is on the verge of adopting a stringent new traffic law, according to a government source.

The proposed regulations aim to curb reckless driving behaviours, alleviate traffic congestion, and enhance road safety in response to the country's growing population and urban expansion.

The new traffic law, still pending final approval, includes severe penalties that could significantly alter driving practices.

The revisions suggest a robust crackdown on serious traffic violations. For instance, using a smartphone while driving or operating a dilapidated vehicle that endangers others could result in a three-month jail term or a fine of 300 dinars.

Exceeding speed limits on both main and internal roads may lead to three months in prison or fines of up to 500 dinars.

Furthermore, the law proposes harsher penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with possible sentences ranging from one to three years in prison or fines between 1,000 and 3,000 dinars.

Other provisions include fines for non-compliance with rules regarding child and pet safety in vehicles and for failing to yield to emergency vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior said it is determined to implement these tougher sanctions to reduce the number of traffic-related offences and accidents, reflecting a comprehensive approach to road safety. As part of the legislative process, the law will undergo further review by relevant committees and state authorities before it is enacted.