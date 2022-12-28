Cairo: Heavy rains hit Kuwait on Tuesday mainly in the south of the country that also witnessed a rare snowfall, Kuwaiti media reported.
Kuwait is currently experiencing an air pressure that resulted in downpours in several areas, disrupting traffic. The rainfall also caused closure of several roads after rainwaters gathered there, Al Anba newspaper reported.
Footage on social media showed layers of hail covering roads in south Kuwait.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry urged people to exercise caution due to unstable weather.