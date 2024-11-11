Dubai: Kuwait's Court of Cassation has upheld a seven-year prison sentence against a Kuwaiti teacher convicted of forging medical leave documents for over eight years.

The court also affirmed a KD100,000 (Dh1.19 million) fine and ordered her to repay double the amount of the undeserved salaries she had received.

This case comes just days after authorities dismantled a broader corruption network involved in producing fraudulent documents.

Authorities have arrested a four-member gang accused of producing fraudulent documents, including medical leave certificates with forged approvals from a prominent medical centre and the Medical Licensing Department.

Among those apprehended were a Kuwaiti citizen, two Iranian nationals, and a Bidoon, who allegedly issued these forged certificates without the physical presence of patients in exchange for money.

Following intensive surveillance and with authorization from the Attorney General, law enforcement officials raided the gang's operation site, seizing forgery tools, official seals and substances suspected to be narcotics.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior reiterated the government's commitment to cracking down on corruption and preserving national security. "This operation reflects our commitment to upholding the integrity of official processes and protecting society from unlawful activities," the spokesperson said.