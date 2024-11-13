Sharjah: Global football star Mohamed Salah will take the stage at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Sunday, November 17, at 7pm at Expo Centre Sharjah.
Salah will discuss how reading and learning have been key to his success, underscoring the importance of mental pursuits alongside athletic ambition. The event offers a chance for fans to hear Salah’s story and learn how his passion for books has shaped his journey beyond the stadium.
In his talk, Salah will share a mix of personal reflections and universal themes, exploring the path that led him from a young dreamer in Egypt to one of the most celebrated football players in the world. He will reveal how reading has provided him with strength to navigate the pressures of elite sport.
Born and raised in Egypt, Salah began his professional career at Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC before making his mark in Europe with clubs like Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, and Roma, ultimately joining Liverpool FC in 2017. Over the years, his accomplishments have included Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, PFA Player of the Year awards, Golden Boots, a Playmaker of the season Award and Puskas Award.