UAE residents told situation safe after emergency alert

Authorities urge residents to stay indoors and follow alerts
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were earlier advised to remain in safe places and follow official updates as defence systems dealt with the situation.
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Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation develops.
The MoD emphasised that all necessary measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.
Earlier this morning, authorities in Dubai confirmed that the unusual sounds heard across the city were caused by successful interceptions by the air defence system. The Dubai Media Office said multiple threats were neutralised, ensuring public safety, and residents were urged to follow official channels for updates.
Authorities have emphasised the importance of staying in secure locations, following official channels for real-time updates, and remaining vigilant as the situation unfolds.
Residents and travellers are strongly advised to:
Stay in a safe location until the threat is resolved.
Follow official channels for alerts, updates, and instructions.
Avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic.
Authorities remind the public that safety begins with personal responsibility. All measures are being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services.
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record or post videos on social media during alerts; follow instructions immediately.
Motorists: Continue driving safely to your destination; seek shelter only upon arrival. Do not stop on the road.
Seek secure locations: Go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotlines responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Share information only from official sources.