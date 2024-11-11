Schedule

Dubai’s RTA will also run scheduled water transport services daily between Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Marine Station and Sharjah Aquarium Station, ensuring smooth access between the two emirates across the week. From Friday to Sunday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm, with return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station at 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm.

During weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 7am, followed by services at 8am, 1pm, 4:45pm, and 6:15pm.

Return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station are scheduled for 7:45am, 10am, 4pm, 5pm, and 7pm.

