Guests arrive at the temporary dock in the lagoon behind Expo Centre Sharjah, where the book fair is being held till November 17 Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: There’s now a more scenic way to get to the Sharjah International Book Fair for visitors from Dubai - on free boats that bring guests to a temporary dock especially set up at the lagoon right behind for the Fair, being held at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The cooler weather has made the trip even more enjoyable Image Credit: Supplied

SIBF organiser Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced a partnership with the Roads and Transport Authorities (RTA) of Sharjah and Dubai to facilitate access for visitors travelling from Dubai.

A boat leaves from the Fair Image Credit: Supplied

As part of this partnership, Sharjah RTA will operate 10 boats, providing free transportation for visitors from Dubai and Sharjah throughout the Fair. The boats will run from Sharjah Aquarium station directly to Expo Centre Sharjah, where a temporary docking area has been established to accommodate this service.

Schedule
Dubai’s RTA will also run scheduled water transport services daily between Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Marine Station and Sharjah Aquarium Station, ensuring smooth access between the two emirates across the week. From Friday to Sunday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm, with return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station at 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm.
During weekdays, from Monday to Thursday, boats depart from Sharjah Aquarium at 7am, followed by services at 8am, 1pm, 4:45pm, and 6:15pm.
Return trips from Dubai’s Al Ghubaiba Station are scheduled for 7:45am, 10am, 4pm, 5pm, and 7pm.

Badr Mohammed Saab, director of Government Communications at SBA, said: “The new partnership enhances SIBF 2024 visitors’ experience, ensuring seamless access from Dubai. As the fair has become a key annual destination for thousands of visitors from both the UAE and abroad, our initiative to provide free boat services from the Sharjah Aquarium Station to a temporary dock at Expo Centre Sharjah is a vital step forward, providing convenience for our guests and promoting sustainable transport options, reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and visitor satisfaction.”