Lane discipline violations: Know the rules, penalties

Mandatory lane discipline fines can cost you at least Dh400 anywhere in the UAE, as per the UAE’s traffic law, and police authorities from different emirates have raised the alarm on the dangerous effect of not adhering to this rule can have.

Sheikh Hamdan picks name for female puppy

Remember the photo of the female puppy, which Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, shared on Instagram this weekend? He finally picked a name for her, after asking followers to suggest some names.

My journey from an SUV to EV: Why Tesla makes sense and saves money

For many people, the choice of car is often driven by practicality—speed, mileage, and utility. However, for me, cars have always held a deeper sentimental value. When my husband and I learned that we would soon be welcoming twin boys in 2015, our immediate concern was how to accommodate three children’s car seats. My eldest daughter, five by then, was already transitioning to a larger, front-facing car seat, and we needed a car that could fit all of them comfortably, ideally alongside their nanny, in the last two rows.

Tell Me Why breathing has healing benefits

Image Credit: Gulf News