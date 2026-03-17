US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 18: What you need to know

UAE reopens airspace as missile threat contained; safety measures intensify nationwide
The UAE restored airspace and normal flight operations after precautionary closures amid regional tensions. Authorities confirmed missile and drone threats were intercepted, with no casualties reported. Emergency responses addressed fires at key energy sites, while schools shifted online and flexible work was introduced, as officials reassured residents and prioritised national safety.
A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds:
Air traffic operations have returned to normal across the UAE's airspace, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced.
Earlier in the day, UAE authorities temporarily closed the country's airspace, as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews, and safeguarding the UAE’s territory, amid rapidly evolving regional security developments.
The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, prompting authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
Residents were earlier advised to remain in safe places and follow official updates as defence systems dealt with the situation.
The Education, Human Development, and Community Development Council has announced three regulatory measures aimed at ensuring the continuity of the educational process across the country while safeguarding the safety of students and the wider educational community, in coordination with the relevant entities within the national education system and the federal government work ecosystem.
In this context, the Ministry of Education announced the continuation of distance learning at the start of the third academic term of the current academic year for a period of two weeks.
Civil Defence teams respond to incident, continuing efforts to control the fire
The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.
Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.
Authorities are responding to a fire at the Shah gas field following a drone strike, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reports.
Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the fire and assess the situation. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
More than 10,000 Indian expat students in the UAE are awaiting clarity on their Board exam results after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class 12 Board examinations for the UAE and six other Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.
The decision, while widely welcomed as a necessary step to protect student safety, has triggered a wave of anxiety around university admissions, competitive entrance examinations and how the cancelled subjects will be evaluated.
The UAE briefly closed its airspace Tuesday, halting flights as its military responded to incoming attacks from Iran. The move comes after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, with Israel also targeting Iran-backed militants in Lebanon. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is urging nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, without specifying which countries might participate. We are bringing you the latest updates on military developments, travel disruptions, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Read more ➜
Modern conflicts are no longer fought only with missiles, drones and military formations. Increasingly, they are waged through narratives, images and digital content designed to shape perceptions and influence public opinion.
Recent developments in the region have once again demonstrated this reality. As the UAE faced blatant Iranian aggression targeting its skies, the country’s Armed Forces responded with remarkable precision and professionalism, intercepting hostile missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles with exceptional efficiency. These heroic efforts not only protected the nation’s sovereignty but also reassured citizens and residents that the country’s security remains firmly safeguarded.