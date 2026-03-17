US‑Israel war with Iran, Day 18: What you need to know

The UAE briefly closed its airspace Tuesday, halting flights as its military responded to incoming attacks from Iran. The move comes after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, with Israel also targeting Iran-backed militants in Lebanon. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is urging nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, without specifying which countries might participate. We are bringing you the latest updates on military developments, travel disruptions, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Read more ➜