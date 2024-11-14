Cairo: The Kuwaiti government has approved a draft law on foreigners' residency aimed at combatting trade in residency permits or iqamas and entry visas for expatriates and toughening penalties against violators.

The 36-article draft approved at a Cabinet meeting earlier this week sets strict rules for foreigners' entry, notification of the competent authorities, foreigners' residency, trading in residency permits, associated crimes, deportation, and penalties.

The articles include banning trade in residency that exploits the recruitment of a foreigner or facilitates it via an entry visa, residency permit, or its renewal, in exchange for money or any other benefit.

Moreover, the employer or the recruiter of a foreigner is prohibited from employing the expatriate for purposes other than those he/she is recruited for, or facilitating his/her work for others without a licence from the Interior Ministry, or unlawfully refraining from paying his/her dues.

Meanwhile, an expatriate is prohibited from working for others without permission from his/her governmental employer, or from the competent authorities. And in all cases, a third party is barred from sheltering or employing a foreigner, whether his/her residency permit is valid or expired. Additionally, it is prohibited to shelter a foreigner who has no valid iqama in Kuwait.

Another article in the draft stipulates that the recruiter of an expat must notify the Interior Ministry of the expiration of his/her entry visa or temporary or regular residency permit if he/she does not leave Kuwait.

In recent months, Kuwait has pursued a relentless crackdown on illegal trade in iqamas as the country has rounded up thousands of unlawful expat workers.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry has announced detaining and deporting more than 21,000 foreigners for violating the country's residency and labour laws in nine months. Meanwhile, 11,970 others readjusted their legal status.

Dozens of fake companies used for the illegal business have been exposed and referred to public prosecution.