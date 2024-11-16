Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma powered India to a record-breaking 135-run victory over South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium. The duo combined for a breathtaking 229-run partnership, smashing 23 sixes in a total of 283/1.

Samson (109*) and Varma (120*) unleashed a barrage of sixes, leaving the South African bowlers helpless. Their aggressive batting display set a new record for the most sixes hit by a team in a T20I between Test nations.

However, the match was marred by an unfortunate incident involving Samson. A powerful six struck a female fan in the crowd, leaving her injured.

The injured fan was visibly distressed, and Samson expressed his apology. Image Credit: Screengrab

While she was promptly given an ice pack, Samson immediately expressed his remorse, gesturing toward the stands.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media.