Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma powered India to a record-breaking 135-run victory over South Africa in the fourth and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium. The duo combined for a breathtaking 229-run partnership, smashing 23 sixes in a total of 283/1.
Samson (109*) and Varma (120*) unleashed a barrage of sixes, leaving the South African bowlers helpless. Their aggressive batting display set a new record for the most sixes hit by a team in a T20I between Test nations.
However, the match was marred by an unfortunate incident involving Samson. A powerful six struck a female fan in the crowd, leaving her injured.
While she was promptly given an ice pack, Samson immediately expressed his remorse, gesturing toward the stands.
The incident quickly gained attention on social media.
With this dominant performance, India clinched the series 3-1 and further solidified their position as a force to be reckoned with in T20I cricket.