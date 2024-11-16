Arlington: Mike Tyson's controversial return to boxing ended in a one-sided defeat on Friday, with Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul cruising to victory by unanimous decision against the heavyweight icon in Texas.

Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards - 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Yet the younger fighter was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday's ill-tempered weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face.

US retired pro-boxer Mike Tyson (R) and US YouTuber/boxer Jake Paul (L) fight during the heavyweight boxing bout at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.