Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has called on worshippers to perform prayers in designated areas within the Grand Mosque to enhance both spiritual focus and crowd management.
Stressing the distinct blessings of prayer in the Grand Mosque over other mosques, the ministry highlighted that praying in allocated spaces promotes reverence and helps maintain an orderly environment for the millions who visit.
In a post on its account on the platform “X,” the ministry urged worshippers to avoid praying near entry and exit gates, pathways designated for pilgrims performing Tawaf and Sa’i, as well as emergency corridors and vehicle lanes.
The ministry added that following these guidelines not only help in achieving greater focus during prayer but also in preventing disruptions to the movement of other worshippers, ensuring a safer and more organised experience for all.