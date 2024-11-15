Dubai: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, recently unveiled two promotional offers for its international destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia.

The first offer includes a discount of up to 35 per cent for travel between the Kingdom and select destinations in Asia, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Medan, available in Guest Class. Passengers can complete their bookings by November 20, with travel valid until March 31, 2025.

The second offer provides a discount of up to 30 per cent for travel between the Kingdom and all Saudia destinations in Europe and North America, available in both Business and Guest Class. Passengers can finalise their bookings by November 22, with travel valid throughout December 2024.

Earlier this year, Saudia had launched a promotional offer of up to 50 per cent on international flights via the airline’s hubs in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

A month ago, Saudi budget carrier announced flash sale deals with SR1 flight tickets. The Kingdom is committed to becoming a leading aviation hub for the Middle East with billion-dollar investments in new aviation hubs and airlines.

As a result of the measures being implemented through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, the Kingdom saw the total number of passengers rise 15 per cent to 94 million in the nine months to September 2024, with flights increasing by 10 per cent from 2023.

General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said, “Saudi aviation is on track to achieve a record-breaking 2024, delivering more flights, destinations and cargo for passengers and customers than ever before.”