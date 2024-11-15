Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports officially inaugurated the new US Customs and Border Protection (US CBP) preclearance facility on Friday at Zayed International Airport (AUH).

This exclusive facility, the only one of its kind in the Middle East and Asia, is a result of the collaboration between US CBP, Etihad Airways, and Etihad Airport Services. It allows all Etihad Airways flights to the United States to pre-clear US immigration in Abu Dhabi. This unique privilege enables all passengers to arrive stateside with domestic arrival status, bypassing queues and saving time.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “Following a remarkable first year of operation for Zayed International Airport, this facility represents another significant step toward our vision of becoming a leading global aviation hub and exceeding passenger expectations.”

All Etihad Airways flights to the United States now pre-clear US customs and immigration procedures in Abu Dhabi before departure. Etihad flies 35 times weekly to four US gateways, including Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington DC.

Martina Strong, the US Ambassador to the UAE, said, “This is another milestone in our strategic partnership and expanding people-to-people ties. Travellers to the United States can expedite their journey in this beautiful state-of-art facility. We look forward to welcoming many more visitors to the United States and continuing to strengthen our friendship with the UAE.”

Etihad will open a lounge in the new preclearance facility for premium guests travelling to the US starting in December 2024.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said, “With all Etihad flights now pre-clearing in Abu Dhabi, our guests can skip the queues on arrival and, if connecting onwards within the US, they can do this seamlessly and with minimal connection times with our partner airlines. Our guests consistently tell us they value the efficiency and security that clearing customs before arriving in the US affords them, which is one of the many reasons they choose Etihad.”

This facility leverages biometric technology to expedite processing and enhance security.

Meanwhile, CBP Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner, Judson Murdock, said, “US CBP Preclearance’s presence in Zayed International Airport connects the Middle East, Africa, Asia, to the United States.”