Muscat: SalamAir, Oman’s leading low-fare airline, is thrilled to introduce its lowest fare yet for travel between Muscat and Salalah. Starting at just OMR 9.99 (Dh 98) for a one-way Light Fare, this new rate will be available on flights beginning December 1, 2024.

Unlike a limited-time promotion, this reduced fare is a permanent offering, underscoring SalamAir’s commitment to affordable and flexible travel options. By lowering costs, SalamAir aims to make air travel between Muscat and Salalah accessible to more passengers.

“We’re excited to introduce this ultra-low fare to Salalah as part of our ongoing focus on low-cost travel,” said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir. “Our mission is to provide passengers with affordable travel choices that don’t compromise on flexibility or value. We’ve worked hard to re-establish our low-cost approach, making air travel more attainable for everyone.”

More than just low fares

The new fare aligns with SalamAir’s strategy to enhance its low-cost model, empowering passengers to customise their travel experiences. Alongside competitive pricing, SalamAir is also rolling out additional services designed to improve convenience and flexibility.