Who is eligible for the Golden Visa?

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), the Golden Visa programme is open to the following professionals in private schools within the emirate:

• Teachers

• School Principals and Leaders, including:

o Vice Principals/Assistant Principals

o Heads of Department (HoDs)

o School Directors

Important notes:

Before diving into the specific eligibility criteria, here are a few key points to keep in mind:

• To qualify for the Educator Golden Visa, you must be employed at a private school in Ras Al Khaimah. Educators working outside the emirate are not eligible, even if they reside in Ras Al Khaimah.

• Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs) or inclusion leaders may qualify under either the teacher or school leader category, depending on their role and contributions.

• School administrators are not eligible for this programme.

Eligibility criteria for the Educator Golden Visa

Requirements for principals and school leaders

1. Official appointment

• The applicant must hold an official appointment letter from the Ministry of Education (MOE) or RAK DOK.

• Required document: Copy of the MOE/RAK DOK appointment letter.

2. Educational qualification

• A master’s degree or PhD is required, with equivalency certification from the MOE for degrees obtained outside the UAE.

Required documents:

o Attested postgraduate qualification.

o MOE equivalency certificate.

3. Residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah

• Applicants must have resided and worked in Ras Al Khaimah for at least three years.

Required documents:

o Employment letter showing hiring dates.

o Attested lease agreement or property ownership contract in RAK (or equivalent evidence).

o If the lease/ownership is in a family member’s name, proof of relationship (e.g., passport copy, marriage certificate).

4. Positive contribution to school performance

• Demonstrated improvement in the school’s performance rating (e.g., from ‘acceptable’ to ‘good’).

Required document:

MOE school inspection/quality evaluation report.

5. Endorsement by the school board of governors

• An endorsement letter confirming the school leader’s exceptional contributions.

Required document:

o Letter on school letterhead, signed by the Chairperson, with evidence of improved student outcomes.

Requirements for teachers

1. Official appointment

• The teacher must hold an official appointment letter from the MOE or RAK DOK.

2. Educational qualification

• A master’s degree or PhD, with MOE equivalency certification if obtained abroad.

Required documents:

o Attested postgraduate qualification.

o MOE equivalency certificate.

3. Residency and employment

• A minimum of three years of residency and employment in Ras Al Khaimah is required.

Required documents:

o Employment letter showing hiring dates.

o Attested lease agreement or property ownership contract in RAK (or equivalent evidence).

o Proof of relationship if lease/ownership is in a family member’s name.

4. Positive contribution to the school

• Evidence of at least three of the following:

o Positive impact on student learning outcomes.

o Strong feedback from students, parents, and school leadership.

o Awards or recognition for educational achievements.

o Support for students of determination.

o Innovative teaching methods or effective technology integration.

o Active professional development engagement.

Additionally, the teacher must have a confirmed contract renewal with their current school.

Required documents:

o A signed letter detailing positive contributions.

o HR confirmation of contract renewal.

o Surveys/testimonials from students and parents.

o Progress/attainment data.

5. Verification by school principal

• The school principal will verify the teacher’s contributions as part of the application process.

Required documents:

o A verification form (provided by RAK DOK).

How to submit the documents

Applicants must submit all the documents to RAK DOK through their email: goldenvisa@dok.rak.ae.

Step 1: Fill out the initial application form

Complete the form by visiting this link: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnfhNv55dzmhBi2QjAUmfhjrDi36kwSA-d-bxqbfbMtQYzMA/viewform.

Step 2: Submit supporting documents

You will also be required to submit the supporting documents, which you can email to goldenvisa@dok.rak.ae.

Step 3: Apply for visa after approval

According to RAK DOK, the typical review period for the applications is a maximum of two weeks. However, timelines may vary based on application volume and document verification needs. If you meet all the criteria in the form, you will receive an official DOK Golden Visa Eligibility Letter to submit to the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).