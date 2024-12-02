Dubai: Kuwait has emerged as the country with the highest obesity rates in the Arab world and ranks tenth globally, with 45.3 per cent of its population classified as obese, according to Dr. Mohammad Al Qasimi, a dermatologist and obesity expert.

Speaking in light of a recent report from the World Obesity Federation, Dr. Al Qasimi warned that obesity in Kuwait is reaching critical levels, driven by unhealthy diets, fast food consumption, and a sedentary lifestyle.

The problem extends to children, with 2023 data revealing that obesity among Kuwaiti schoolchildren aged 9 to 13 affects 34.4 to 40.6 percent of boys and 26.6 to 28.3 percent of girls.

Dr. Al Qasimi emphasized that obesity is not merely a lifestyle issue but a chronic disease impacting nearly half the population of Kuwait. It disrupts the hormonal and immune systems, leading to metabolic complications like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

He highlighted the dysfunction of leptin, a hormone regulating appetite and metabolism, as a key factor. In obese individuals, leptin resistance prevents the body from sensing fullness, driving overeating and weight gain.

The issue is compounded by a lack of awareness about the health risks associated with obesity. “Obesity is no longer just an individual concern; it is a national public health emergency,” Dr. Al Qasimi said.

Hair loss, acne, and hormonal imbalances

Dr. Al Qasimi also drew attention to the lesser-known effects of obesity, including its link to 17 different skin conditions. Chronic inflammation caused by elevated leptin levels increases the risk of psoriasis, delayed wound healing, and bacterial infections. Obesity-related mechanical stress, such as excess weight on the feet, contributes to conditions like cracked soles and varicose veins.

Other complications include hair loss, acne, and hormonal imbalances that exacerbate skin and systemic conditions. Kuwait's high obesity rates are further linked to increased cases of scleroderma, lupus, and even skin tumors.

Dr. Al Qasimi called for urgent interventions to address the crisis, emphasizing the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and implementing public health programs aimed at reducing obesity rates. He highlighted the potential of new treatments targeting the hormonal and inflammatory causes of obesity as a promising avenue for combating the epidemic.