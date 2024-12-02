BEIRUT: Syria’s President Bashar Al Assad on Monday branded an Islamist-led offensive that has captured swathes of territory a bid to redraw the map of the region in line with US interests.

His comments, made in a phonecall with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, came as the Syrian military and its ally Russia conducted deadly air raids on areas under Islamist and Turkish-backed rebel control.

Al Assad is backed by Russia and Iran, both of which have confirmed they will help his army fight back after Aleppo, the country’s second city, fell out of government control.

Syria has been at war since Al Assad cracked down on protests in 2011, and the conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and militants, and left 500,000 people dead.

With Al Assad’s army back in control of much of the country after years of shifting battle lines, the conflict had been mostly dormant until last week, when the Islamist-led rebel alliance launched the offensive.

“The terrorist escalation reflects the far-reaching goals of dividing the region and fragmenting the countries in it and redraw the map in line with the objectives of the United States and the West,” Al Assad said in a statement from his office.

During the weekend, Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group and allied factions allegedly took over Aleppo city, barring neighbourhoods controlled by Kurdish forces.

Aleppo, an ancient city dominated by its landmark citadel, is home to two million people, and saw fierce battles earlier in the conflict.

But until this weekend, the rebels were never able to totally take over.

While the streets appeared to be mostly empty, some were out to cheer for the advancing fighters.

A street in Damascus. Image Credit: AFP

Air raids

HTS is an alliance led by Al Qaida’s former Syria branch. It is fighting alongside allied factions, with units taking orders from a joint command.

On Monday, air raids were conducted jointly by Syria and Russia on several areas of Idlib province in northwest Syria.

Russia, which first intervened directly in the Syrian war in 2015, said Monday it continued to support Al Assad.

“We of course continue to support Bashar Al Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels, we are analysing the situation,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, was in Syria on Sunday to deliver a message of support, state media said.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said the Islamic republic had entered Syria at the official invitation of Al Assad’s government.

“Our military advisers were present in Syria, and they are still present. The presence of advisers from the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria is not a new thing,” he said.

‘Limited utility’

While the fighting is rooted in a war that began more than a decade ago, much has changed since then.

Millions of Syrians have been displaced, with about 5.5 million living in neighbouring countries.

Russia is at war in Ukraine, and Iran’s militant allies Hezbollah and Hamas have been massively weakened by more than a year of conflict with Israel.

The role of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which played a key role in backing the government particularly around Aleppo, remains in question after it withdrew from several of its positions to focus on fighting Israel.

HTS and its allies began their offensive on Wednesday, just as a ceasefire took effect in Lebanon after more than a year of war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The United States and its allies France, Germany and Britain called Sunday for “de-escalation” in Syria, and for the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

The United States maintains hundreds of troops in northeast Syria as part of an anti-terror coalition.

Parallel to the HTS-led offensive, pro-Turkey factions in northern Syria attacked Kurdish fighters in Aleppo province on Sunday, with the Observatory saying they seized the strategic town of Tal Rifaat and nearby villages.