Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call on Saturday with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.
During the call, Sheikh Mohamed and President Bashar Al Assad discussed the latest developments in Syria, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE's solidarity with Syria and its support in combating terrorism and extremism. He also reaffirmed the UAE's stance supporting all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development, while preserving Syria's unity and sovereignty over its entire territories.