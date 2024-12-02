Al Ain: The official 53rd Eid Al Etihad show celebrating the formation of the union of the emirates, is taking place at the foot of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain.

Set on the largest-ever stage for the official ceremonies, the musical show presents an intricate blend of heritage and modernity and of nature and technology to celebrate the country’s unity.

An astounding 10,000 professionals from 81 nationalities worked for months to put up the show that features the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, made up of 66 musicians, alongside 33 Emirati musicians.

The show features innovative storytelling mechanisms and stage technologies – including drones, light and shadow play, and props made from palm trees – that blend with the surrounding nature to draw a parallel between the country’s ancestors’ innovations and its present advancements in AI and technology, representing its shared inherited knowledge.

This year, the country comes together to celebrate its collective journey towards a brighter future, honouring the pioneers of the past and present and inspiring the visionaries of tomorrow. In the spirit of the union, sustainability and collaborative action are embraced as cornerstones of the UAE’s progress.