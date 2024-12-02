Dubai: UAE rider Mohammed Al Balooshi secured his third FIM Bajas World Cup title and made history by becoming the first rider in the Arab world to achieve such a milestone. The Dubai International Baja 2024 came to an exhilarating end this weekend, delivering unforgettable moments as champions were crowned in a celebration of motorsport excellence.

From the tranquil mountains of Hatta, where the event began with a qualifying stage, to the extremely demanding and hard to read sands of Al Qudra, this year’s Baja showcased the UAE’s diverse landscapes alongside world-class motorsport action.

With a calculated performance, the UAE star Al Balooshi finished second in the event but topping the championship standings. He shared the stage with Poland’s Konrad Dabrowski, who claimed the Dubai event win on his KTM 450, and Sultan Al Balooshi, who earned third.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win my third World Cup title,” said Al Balooshi. “Racing on home soil during the UAE’s National Day celebrations makes this even more special. I’m grateful to everyone who supported me and made this possible.”

In the FIA Baja World Cup, Portugal’s Joao Ferreira secured the championship title in the cars category with a strong second-place finish in Dubai. The event itself was dominated by Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar, who clinched his record-breaking 13th Dubai International Baja victory.

“Dubai is always a special place to race,” said Al Attiyah. “The competition is fierce, but the organisation and atmosphere make it unforgettable every time.”

The event concluded with the Zayed and Rashid Stage 3, named in honour of the historic 1968 meeting that laid the foundation for the UAE. Competitors tackled 195km of timed sections, navigating technical dunes that tested even the most seasoned racers.

Throughout the three-day event, competitors completed a gruelling 867km of racing, beginning with a scenic prologue in Hatta before moving to the dunes of Al Qudra. This unique blend of terrain underscored the event’s status as one of the most challenging and celebrated on the international Baja calendar.

Quads category

The UAE’s Abdulaziz Ahli shone in the Quads category, taking a dominant victory. Meanwhile, Poland’s Joanna Modrzewska secured the Women’s championship title after a season of consistent performances.

Dubai-based Briton Alex McInnes delivered an impressive ride through the dunes, clocking the fastest time on Stage 3. Though earlier penalties cost him a podium finish, his performance highlighted the depth of talent on display.