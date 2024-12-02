As the saying goes ‘The best way to predict the future is to create it’. Business set-up consultants are the architects of the evolving business landscape in the UAE. They educate investors on business laws and design the right location, office facilities, and licence packages. They are the first point of contact for global investors in the country.

In the rapidly changing business environment of the UAE, business advisory companies have a major role to play. AURION takes up the responsibility and extends advisory support to the investors relating to commercial company laws, tax laws and other business laws.

AURION offers tailor-made solutions considering each investor’s precise business requirements and budget. The highly qualified legal professionals, banking and tax consultants at AURION give investors the confidence to set up their companies in the UAE.

The company’s corporate services department is focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs. A dedicated PRO Agent is assigned to each client to provide the required corporate service support, visa assistance, and assistance for the opening of a bank account in the UAE. The work process at AURION is certified by the world-class certifying body QS Zurich, Switzerland.

AURION strives to maintain top rank among business set-up consultants by adopting the latest technologies. The investors are made aware about the latest legislation and laws through various channels.

The team is constantly updated with executive decisions, ministerial regulations, latest legislation, business news, and more. AURION has prepared the corporate tax guidelines for investors with the support of its experienced tax consultant team in India and the UAE.

AURION is a popular name in the UAE for business consulting and advisory services. The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free zones.