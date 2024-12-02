c, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings

Adeeb Ahamed

Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of the extraordinary vision and resolve of our founding fathers, whose dreams have shaped a nation that commands admiration on the global stage. In just over five decades, the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that they nurtured has transformed the UAE into an economic powerhouse. The nation’s future is one of boundless potential, as it transforms into a global centre for technology and innovation. Guided by visionary leadership, the focus on sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and sustainable industries, positions the nation as a beacon of progress, lighting the path forward for the rest of the world. The prospect of contributing to this dynamic future is truly energising. Wishing the rulers and royal families of all emirates, citizens and people, who call the UAE home, on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President, Thumbay Healthcare

Akbar Moideen Thumbay

The UAE has always been at the forefront of embracing innovation, which has driven the nation’s growth and success. On 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we, at Thumbay Healthcare, extend our warmest congratulations to the esteemed leaders of the UAE, whose visionary leadership has created an environment where aspirations thrive and the country’s future is shaped. The UAE’s vision to progress continues to inspire us at Thumbay Healthcare, guiding us as we strive for excellence. In the spirit of unity and achievement, we recognise the UAE and its remarkable leaders. May the journey ahead be as extraordinary as the path they have paved.

Amarinder Singh, General Manager, Lavash Restaurant

Amarinder Singh

On this joyous Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt wishes to this extraordinary nation that exemplifies unity, progress, and innovation. The UAE’s visionary leadership and cultural richness inspire us daily, fostering a sense of belonging and endless opportunities. We are proud to serve this vibrant community and celebrate its achievements. It’s time to celebrate the UAE, the land of dreams and aspirations.

Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman, Danube Group

Anis Sajan

The UAE is a home away from home and I have been here for 33 years. And the more I travel the more I feel at home in this country. By seamlessly blending tradition with progress, the nation has become a global hub of opportunity and success.

Its forward-thinking approach and inclusive vision ensure it remains a beacon of growth and inspiration for generations to come.

Anil Dhanak, Chairman & MD, Kanz Jewels

Anil Dhanak

As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, we reflect on a nation that has rapidly evolved into a global hub of opportunity and innovation. The UAE’s commitment to sustainable growth, technological advancement, and strategic partnerships drives us all to aim higher. Kanz Jewels is honoured to be a part of this journey, contributing to the UAE’s inspiring legacy and promising future.

Chirag Vora, Director, Bafleh Jewellers

Chirag Vora

Eid Al Etihad celebrates a remarkable journey of unity and progress, driven by visionary leadership that has transformed the nation into a global hub of innovation and opportunity. Under this exemplary guidance, the UAE continues to lead in sustainable growth, technological advancement, and global partnerships. At Bafleh Jewellers, we are honoured to align with this vision and contribute to the nation’s inspiring legacy of excellence and prosperity.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare

Dr Azad Moopen

On 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we stand with the country to celebrate the inspiring journey of unity, ambition and progress that sets this nation apart. UAE’s commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability is a part of the blueprint for a sustainable future laid down by the visionary rulers of the country. With the ultimate goal of ensuring a progressive future for the people of UAE, we, at Aster, stand committed to enabling a healthier future for each and everyone, as we honour the spirit of Etihad (Union) by continuing to embed the values of unity, compassion and excellence into our services for the people.

Dr Dhananjay Datar, Chairman & MD, Adil Group

Dr Dhananjay Datar

As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, we honour the nation’s extraordinary progress since 1971. The UAE’s journey has transformed industries and fostered innovation, positioning us as global leaders in sustainable growth and technological advancement. At Adil Group, we are proud to contribute to this vision through our commitment to excellence and community well-being. Together, with strategic partnerships and forward-thinking leadership, we look forward to building a prosperous future for the generations to come.

Dr Harish Tahiliani, MD, Arab India Spices

Dr Harish Tahiliani

The UAE’s remarkable growth since 1971 is rooted in visionary leadership, strategic investments in infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation. These foundations have shaped a dynamic, forward-thinking economy. As an industry leader, I see the UAE’s future as one of continued prosperity, with an emphasis on sustainability, technological advancement, and global partnerships. The nation’s proactive strategies position it to lead globally, fostering interconnected growth and strengthening its influence on the world stage for generations to come.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, Chairman & Managing Director, ABC Group of Companies

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader

On this occasion of Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all. The UAE, often referred to as The Land of Opportunities, is a desired destination for expatriates worldwide. The UAE’s appeal also lies in its reputation as a melting pot for people from various global regions.

The UAE government is implementing extensive strategies to boost tourism, draw in foreign investment, and promote industrial growth. The UAE’s modern and distinctive mega structures have caught the world’s eye. The UAE has always stood as a symbol of goodwill, peace and harmony among the countries of the world. Building the ABC Group in this land of liberty and security is a source of immense pride. May the UAE continue to progress under the guidance of the leaders who have steered the country through the various seasons.

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai

Dr Surender Singh Kandhari

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Etihad, I convey my heartfelt congratulations to the nation’s visionary leadership and its resilient citizens. The UAE’s extraordinary journey, founded on the values of unity, tolerance, and innovation, stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the world. Under the wise guidance of its leaders, this nation has become a symbol of harmony, progress, and opportunity for all. Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai is privileged to contribute to this inclusive society through initiatives that foster unity and selfless service. May the UAE continue to soar to even greater heights, shining as a guiding light for generations to come.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group

Dr Thumbay Moideen

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd year of unity and progress, we reflect on the visionary leadership of its founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose wisdom has shaped the nation’s success and prosperity. In just over five decades, the UAE has become a global symbol of development, safety and security. Thumbay Group, established 27 years ago, has grown alongside the UAE, and we remain committed to supporting its vision. On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE.

Eugene Mayne, Founder & CEO, Tristar Group

Eugene Mayne

As a longtime resident of the UAE, I have been fortunate to witness and be a part of the country’s phenomenal rise in the global arena. On this special day, I would like to extend my deep appreciation and gratitude to our leaders who have laid the foundation of this great nation and extend our company’s heartiest congratulations on the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

We also acknowledge and remember all the achievements and sacrifices that have gone into building this great nation.

Today, we celebrate the spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that defines the UAE. We look ahead with unwavering hope and determination to build the future where freedom, justice, and opportunity thrive for all citizens. Together, we can achieve greatness and leave a legacy of pride, strength, and harmony for generations to come.

Ghanim Al Marri, Chief of Government Relations, American Hospital Dubai

Ghanim Al Marri

Wishing the UAE a glorious 53rd Eid Al Etihad. This supremely significant day symbolises the nation’s magnificent achievements, spirit, humanitarianism and vision, harmony and unity. Its undimmed passion for excellence has made the UAE a global role model. As a steadfast partner of human progress, the UAE will continue to nurture an environment promoting development, happiness, and harmony for people, fully demonstrating the values of peace, progress, and brotherhood.

John Sunil, Group CEO, Burjeel Holdings

John Sunil

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the nation and its inspiring people. At Burjeel Holdings, we take immense pride in contributing to the UAE’s journey of progress by advancing healthcare excellence and driving innovation to enhance the well-being of communities. On this special occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the nation’s aspirations and wish the UAE and its people continued prosperity and success.

Joy Alukkas, Chairman, Joyalukkas Group

Joy Alukkas

On this historic day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and salute the visionary leadership of the UAE and its resilient people. The journey since 1971 has transformed this nation into a beacon of innovation, growth, harmony, and progress. May the dynamic nation continue to inspire the world with its unwavering commitment to peace, prosperity, and sustainable advancement.

Malaz Mubaid, Acting CEO and COO, Wall Street Exchange

Malaz Mubaid

The UAE’s extraordinary progress stems from its visionary leadership, fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development. At Wall Street Exchange, these principles have enabled us to deliver trusted financial solutions that enable communities. Looking ahead, the UAE’s focus on technology and strategic partnerships ensures its continued prosperity, reinforcing its position as a global leader and a hub of opportunity in an ever-changing world.

Manohar Himthani, Director, Retail Fashion Brand, SDS

Manohar Himthani

On the auspicious occasion of 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the visionary leaders, the government, and the people of this remarkable nation. The UAE stands as a beacon of opportunity, embracing the world with its commitment to global standards of integrity, freedom, dedication, and courage. As we celebrate this special day, let us pledge to work together, contributing to a brighter and more prosperous future for our beloved country. May Allah continue to bestow His blessings upon the UAE and its people.

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO, Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh

For the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the nation’s visionary leadership and its people.

On this day, we celebrate an inspiring journey of unity, resilience and progress. As we honour the UAE’s achievements, we, at Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group, remain committed to contributing to its continued growth.

May this special day bring joy, peace, and prosperity to all.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, CEO, Al Haramain Perfumes

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman

The UAE’s success lies in its leadership, and its constant strive for innovation, unity, and global collaboration. By fostering a business-friendly environment and focusing on sustainability, the nation has unlocked immense potential across various industries, making it a hub for excellence and opportunity.

I foresee the UAE leading on the global stage through its dedication to technological advancements, sustainable development, and fostering innovation across industries. Its commitment to building strong international partnerships ensures continued prosperity for generations to come.

Nirav Shah, Director, FAME Advisory DMCC

Nirav Shah

On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, FAME Advisory DMCC extends warm wishes to all as we celebrate the UAE’s remarkable journey of unity, progress, and innovation. This year marks another milestone in the nation’s vision for growth and prosperity, as it continues to lead the way in embracing advanced technologies, fostering economic stability, and empowering future generations. As we honour the spirit of togetherness, we stand proud of the UAE’s achievements and remain committed to contributing to its success. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and joy as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

Nitin Jain, Managing Director, Affordables

Nitin Jain

The vision and leadership of the rulers of the UAE and its business-friendly environment are the main factors behind the nation’s remarkable growth. With cultural and religious tolerance, the UAE celebrates multiculturalism. There is a positive approach to all challenges that come our way and it offers safety and security to businesses and families. The UAE’s focus on retail has been a huge support for us. Constant promotions around the globe has drawn millions of shoppers to the UAE. Moreover, through shopping festivals, summer surprises, White Friday sale and many other opportunities, we all promote the UAE’s retail industry. Ease of imports from other countries and connections with international markets are the key growth factors.

Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

Paras Shahdadpuri

This Eid Al Etihad, we honour a nation shaped by visionary founders whose bold initiatives and aspirations laid the strong foundation for its remarkable progress. Their legacy of innovation, unity, human resource development and determination continues to inspire not only this great nation, the UAE, but the world over. This day serves as a profound reminder of the responsibility of the coming generations and of the importance of carrying forward the founders’ vision of fostering growth, and building a prosperous future for generations to come.

Prakash Bambani, COO, Xpressions Style

Prakash Bambani

On Eid Al Etihad, we celebrate the unity, vision, and achievements of this extraordinary nation. The UAE inspires with its progress, tolerance, and opportunities, making it a beacon of hope and innovation. At Xpressions Style, we are proud to be a part of this remarkable journey. May Eid Al Etihad bring joy, pride, and renewed aspirations for all. Together, let’s honour the UAE’s enduring legacy of excellence.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO, GCC, Choithrams

Rajiv Warrier

On 53rd Eid Al Etihad, we come together to celebrate the incredible growth and achievements of our nation. Driven by visionary leadership and a dynamic community, the UAE has become a global symbol of innovation and progress. At Choithrams, we remain committed to serving our community and contributing to its continued prosperity. Wishing everyone Happy Eid Al Etihad. The UAE is a nation that continues to inspire the world.

Ranjeet Chavan, CEO and Founder, Nautilus Properties

Ranjeet Chavan

Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of visionary leadership and the nation’s remarkable progress in creating a global hub of innovation and opportunity. The UAE’s focus on sustainable growth, cutting-edge technology, and fostering global partnerships showcases its commitment to a prosperous future. At Nautilas Real Estate, we are proud to align with this vision, contributing to the nation’s dynamic growth and honouring the spirit of unity that drives its success.

Rizwan Sajan, Chairman & Founder, Danube Group

Rizwan Sajan

On Eid Al Etihad, we renew our faith in the visionary leadership of the UAE and express our deep love for this nation, which has blessed us with boundless opportunities. With over 200 nationalities united by a shared purpose, living in peace and harmony, the UAE stands as a shining example of progressive governance and forward-thinking development. On this special day, we pray for the health and longevity of our leaders and for the continued advancement of the UAE, securing its esteemed place among the nations of the world.

Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Shamlal Ahamed

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of the nation’s meteoric rise on the global stage since its inception. Built on the values of trust, excellence, and responsibility, the journey of Malabar Gold and Diamonds embodies the dynamic spirit of this thriving nation. We are immensely proud to have this country as the base of our entire international operations. The growth and success of our organisation is a direct reflection of the opportunities and support provided by this vibrant nation. The UAE’s visionary leadership and progressive policies have been instrumental in shaping our journey.

Stuart Harrison, CEO, Emrill Services

Stuart Harrison

On Eid Al Etihad, Emrill congratulates the UAE on 53 years of progress and proudly joins the nation in celebrating sustainability, unity, and the enduring bonds that define our union. We honour the deep-rooted values inspiring collaborative action towards a brighter, more sustainable future. Reflecting on this great nation’s achievements, we invite everyone who calls the UAE home to unite in gratitude and ambition, continuing our shared journey of innovation and excellence.

Taher Shams, Managing Director, Zulekha Healthcare Group

Taher Shams

On this momentous occasion of Eid Al Etihad, we extend our warmest congratulations to the esteemed leaders and the citizens of this great nation. We are proud to be a part of the UAE’s continued evolution, contributing to its growth and progress, particularly through our healthcare facilities where we have the honour of working alongside talented Emirati professionals.

The UAE’s unwavering commitment to excellence, its visionary leadership, and its spirit of unity are an inspiration to the world. As we celebrate the triumphs of this remarkable nation, we reaffirm our dedication to building upon the strong foundations laid by the UAE’s great leaders. Together, we will ensure that the UAE remains a beacon of hope, prosperity, and opportunity for generations to come.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder & CEO, VFS Global

Zubin Karkaria