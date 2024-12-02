Dubai Police shared a heartwarming video on social media, highlighting the dedication and heroic efforts of their officers as they extended warm greetings for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

The video showcases how the security forces work tirelessly around the clock to guide, assist, and support the community, featuring incidents that demonstrate their commitment to safety during the long weekend celebrations.

From responding to crime scenes and reuniting families to rescuing stranded hikers and extinguishing fires, the video highlights the diverse services provided by Dubai Police to ensure safety.

In one heartwarming scene, an officer reunites a lost mother and daughter. In another, police officers rescue a stranded hiker from a mountain, showcasing a dramatic airlift operation. The video also captures the bravery of firefighters saving lives from a raging building fire.

The message underscores Dubai Police's unwavering dedication to serving and ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

Patriotic March

Earlier today, as part of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Dubai Police organised a march at City Walk, honoring the enduring legacy of the nation's visionary leaders.