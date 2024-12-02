Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended ‘Waqfat Walaa’ (Stand of Loyalty) Parade held on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Eithad.

‘Waqfat Walaa’ Parade, the largest event of its kind in the UAE, celebrates the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Day with thousands of national service graduates and reservists participating.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also attended the event, which coincides with 10th anniversary of the UAE’s National and Reserve Service Law.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE’s ongoing journey of progress was made possible by the unwavering loyalty and courage of the UAE’s sons and daughters.

“As we celebrate 10 years since the launch of the National and Reserve Service Programme, our ongoing journey of progress is made possible by the unwavering loyalty and courage of the UAE’s sons and daughters, and their determination to safeguard the stability of our nation,” the UAE President tweeted on X.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “On the anniversary of our glorious Eid Al Etihad, at the historic site where Zayed and Rashid, first met to announce the union of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, paving the way for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates , 23,000 national service conscripts stood united.”

“Accompanied by over 2,000 vehicles and armored units, they formed a powerful stand of loyalty to the homeland—a tribute to the founders, a pledge, and a promise to safeguard this union with their lives and blood, protecting its land, soil, and achievements.” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

“May God protect the UAE, bless it with enduring glory, and safeguard its people, land, and legacy,” the Vice President concluded.

Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I had the privilege of attending the largest Military Parade called the ‘Stand of Loyalty’, the largest event of Eid Al Etihad celebrations this year. This year’s celebrations coincided with the 10th anniversary of the UAE’s National Service.

Thousands of National Service graduates came together, embodying the spirit of loyalty, pride, and unity.

Military service is an unmatched honor. It showcases the highest values of loyalty. The UAE stands united and strong, fortified by the dedication of its people and the sacrifices of its heroes.