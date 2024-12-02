1 of 10
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended ‘Waqfat Walaa’ (Stand of Loyalty) Parade held on the occasion of the 53rd Eid Al Eithad.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, also attended the event, which coincides with 10th anniversary of the UAE’s National and Reserve Service Law.
‘Waqfat Walaa’ Parade, the largest event of its kind in the UAE, celebrates the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Day with thousands of national service graduates and reservists participating.”
The event highlighted the enduring values of loyalty, patriotism, and sacrifice that continue to inspire Emirati citizens to contribute to the nation’s progress.
As part of the 10th anniversary of the National and Reserve Service Law and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations, Sheikh Mohammed witnessed 'Waqfat Walaa', the largest military parade in UAE Armed Forces history.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the UAE's youth as a responsible generation, honouring the legacy of the nation's founders with loyalty, national values, and a strong commitment to service. He emphasized their role in driving growth, innovation, and strengthening defense capabilities.
Sheikh Mohammed described the occasion as a moment to reaffirm the nation’s dedication to the Founding Fathers' vision and work towards a brighter future.
The establishment of the airborne forces represents a major leap in defense and strategic capabilities.
This initiative reflects the leadership's vision to enhance the UAE Armed Forces' readiness, preparing them to tackle the evolving challenges in defense technologies and strategies.
