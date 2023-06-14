Dubai: An alarming surge in traffic accidents has been reported in Kuwait, with data revealing an average of eight incidents occurring every hour.
The rising trend is largely attributed to reckless driving, including drivers speaking on their phones behind the wheel.
The first five months of this year recorded 29,000 accidents, resulting in the loss of 135 lives, both citizens and residents. An average monthly death toll of 27 is causing concern among the authorities and the general public.
The statistics reveal a startling average of 5,800 traffic incidents each month, equivalent to roughly 193 accidents a day.
Sources from the ministry have highlighted the urgent need for an integrated plan to curb recklessness on the road. The seriousness of traffic law violations, such as excessive speed, red-light crossing, and other contributing factors that often result in loss of life or severe injuries, need to be effectively communicated.
The ministry sources also highlighted the importance of amending traffic laws and implementing harsher penalties. A concerning number of fatal accidents occur due to driving under the influence of drugs. Such reckless behaviour often results in the drivers jumping red lights, endangering both their own lives and those of others.
Traffic authorities indicate that Kuwait has more than 2.4 million cars, with more than 1.6 million valid driving licences issued by the end of 2022.
Six leading causes of accidents have been identified: inattentiveness while driving, mobile phone usage, wrong side overtaking, failure to maintain the vehicle, recklessness and speeding, and hazardous road conditions due to potholes and damage.
Despite continuous awareness campaigns carried out by the General Traffic Department, violations that lead to fatal accidents often involve young people failing to comply with the laws. The Medical Emergency Department handles an increasing volume of traffic accident-related cases, with numbers escalating on weekends and official holidays.