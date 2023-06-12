Dubai: The Ministry of the Interior has announced the cancellation of 66,854 valid driving licences for expatriates whose work permits have been permanently revoked.
The decision, which marks the first set of measures taken based on the recommendations of a special committee, aims to ensure compliance with ministerial decisions regarding driving licence authenticity.
The committee, established by Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defence, has been actively examining previously issued driving licences to ascertain their adherence to the specified ministerial conditions. Further ministerial decisions are expected to follow in the same vein, solidifying the regulatory framework.
The ongoing work of the committee revolves around meticulous scrutiny of existing driving licences, ensuring their compliance with the ministerial conditions. Once the committee provides its recommendations, the corresponding ministerial decisions will be promptly issued.
Preliminary findings by the committee have revealed the presence of 66,584 valid licences for individuals whose residency in Kuwait has been cancelled due to either their demise or departure from the country.
Consequently, all these licences have been nullified in accordance with the regulations. In the event of these expatriates returning to Kuwait, they will be required to start the licencing process from scratch, provided they fulfil the necessary criteria. However, renewing their previously issued licences will not be permitted.