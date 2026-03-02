Al-Atwan added that Kuwaiti authorities are coordinating directly with US forces to determine the circumstances of the incident and carry out joint technical procedures. Investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged to rely on official sources for information.

Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the Ministry’s official spokesman, said search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and the crews were evacuated and taken to hospital for medical checkups. He noted that their condition is stable.

Lekshmy Pavithran Assistant Online Editor

