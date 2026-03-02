Search and rescue teams launched immediate operations, evacuating crews for medical care
Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Defense confirmed that several US warplanes crashed Monday morning, with all crews reported safe.
Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the Ministry’s official spokesman, said search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and the crews were evacuated and taken to hospital for medical checkups. He noted that their condition is stable.
Al-Atwan added that Kuwaiti authorities are coordinating directly with US forces to determine the circumstances of the incident and carry out joint technical procedures. Investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged to rely on official sources for information.