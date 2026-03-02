GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Several US warplanes crash in Kuwait; all crews survive

Search and rescue teams launched immediate operations, evacuating crews for medical care

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Several US warplanes crash in Kuwait; all crews survive

Kuwait: The Kuwait Ministry of Defense confirmed that several US warplanes crashed Monday morning, with all crews reported safe.

Colonel Saud Al-Atwan, the Ministry’s official spokesman, said search and rescue operations were immediately launched, and the crews were evacuated and taken to hospital for medical checkups. He noted that their condition is stable.

Al-Atwan added that Kuwaiti authorities are coordinating directly with US forces to determine the circumstances of the incident and carry out joint technical procedures. Investigations are ongoing, and the public is urged to rely on official sources for information.

Lekshmy Pavithran
Lekshmy PavithranAssistant Online Editor
Lekshmy is a rockstar in the digital newsroom! With nearly two decades of experience, she revels in breaking news, riding viral trends, and spotting those hidden stories everyone else misses. As the Assistant Online Editor, she steers the homepage, blending editorial brilliance with a no-nonsense approach. Whether it’s UAE headlines, global affairs, business stories, or the latest buzz in entertainment and sports, Lekshmy is always on top of the game, delivering real-time coverage with precision. Her work ethic? Clarity, impact, and a dash of flair. All that is evident in her in-depth stories, special reports and explainers. Add in her social media savvy, and it’s no wonder she consistently cranks out content that gets eyeballs and keeps them coming back for more.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre confirmed four crew members injured. [Illustrative image. ]

Oil tanker targeted off Oman coast, crew evacuated

1m read
The damaged left engine of the Arik Air B737. Thanks to the swift actions of the pilots and cabin crew, everyone disembarked safely with no injuries reported.

Mid-air engine horror: How Boeing 737 pilots saved jet

3m read
Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed the runway excursion and initiated an investigation into the technical fault. Local media reports provided key details from officials.

Crash-landing chaos — 55 escape in 'miracle survival'

1m read
Vishwas Kulkarni, father of actress Ketaki Kulkarni, claims his daughter was only partially paid for her 26-day stint on the film. ​

Vikram Bhatt faces ‘1920’ non-payment allegations

2m read