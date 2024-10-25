Dubai: Kuwait is set to introduce sweeping changes to its traffic regulations, including heavy fines and restrictions on vehicle ownership for expatriates, in an effort to curb reckless driving and reduce fatal accidents.

The new draft law, announced by Major General Yusuf Al Khadda, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operation Affairs, is currently under review and awaiting final approval from the Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Under the proposed legislation, traffic fines will see dramatic increases across the board. The fine for using a cellphone while driving will surge from KD 5 ($16.3) to KD 75 ($244.7), while the penalty for reckless driving will rise from KD 30 ($97.9) to KD 150 ($489.5).

Speeding fines will jump to a range of KD 70 to KD 150, up from the current KD 20 to KD 50. Additionally, the fine for racing on public roads will also increase to KD 150.

Parking in spaces designated for people with disabilities, which currently carries a fine of KD 10, will now cost violators KD 150.

Al Khadda emphasised that the new regulations aim to deter violators, noting that the current laws, in effect since 1979, have become outdated and insufficient to address the rise in traffic incidents, with Kuwait averaging 300 accidents daily.

A major provision of the new law will limit expatriates to owning just one vehicle, with specific guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Interior. This restriction is part of an initiative to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in the country, where 2.5 million vehicles are currently registered.

In addition to hefty fines, the revised law introduces strict penalties for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Offenders face fines of up to KD 3,000 and potential imprisonment of up to two years. In cases where impaired driving results in injury or death, fines could reach KD 5,000 with prison sentences of up to five years.

The new draft also grants authorities the power to impound vehicles involved in serious offenses such as reckless driving, speeding, and illegal racing, either through court orders or direct Ministry of Interior intervention. Offenders may also face alternative penalties, including community service and mandatory rehabilitation programmes.