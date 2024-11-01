Cairo: Kuwait has vowed firmness against companies that fail to pay their workers regularly.

“Kuwait’s reputation is above every consideration,” said Fahad Al Yousef, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior. The official made the remarks after a meeting this week with representatives of several companies to discuss a mechanism to implement a recent government decision obligating the companies to pay workers’ wages on time.

Al Yousef listened to suggestions made by the companies’ representatives, Kuwaiti media reported without details. He confirmed that authorities will take legal measures against companies that violate the government decision. “No-one is above law that will be equally applied to everyone,” he was quoted as saying.

Delay in paying wages to workers prompts them to stage a sit-in or go on strike, thus disrupting work, Al Yousef remarked.

Authorities plan to intensify inspection tours to ensure companies’ compliance with the government instructions and regularly pay workers. Legal action will be taken “immediately” against non-compliant firms, said the official without elaborating.

“All facilities will be offered to the companies to meet their requirements in line with regulations and laws in effect,” he added.

Kuwait has a population of 4.9 million people, including 3.3 million foreigners.