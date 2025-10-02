Tycoon behind $15-billion new Manila airport offers flood solution at ‘zero cost’ to Filipino taxpayers

If done well, the project could significantly help reduce flooding in many parts of Laguna
Manila: Flood-control project at no cost to Filipino taxpayers?
In a bold move amid growing public outrage over billions lost to questionable flood control projects, San Miguel Corp (SMC), under the leadership of engineer-turned-executive Ramon S. Ang, has unveiled a major partnership with the provincial government of Laguna (south of Manila) — at no cost to either the local or national government.
The initiative, forged with Governor Sol Aragones, aims to deliver real, lasting flood mitigation for the province, where recurring inundations have long plagued communities and livelihoods, as per Philippine News Agency.
SMC, the Manila-based conglomerate founded in 1890, has also committed not to seek any tax incentives or financial support in return — an unusual stance in an era where corporate deals often come with strings attached.
At the heart of the plan are engineering-driven solutions: the comprehensive dredging of heavily-silted water channels and the widening of all narrow waterways in the province by roughly 30% of their current width.
This is a critical step in restoring the natural flow of water and preventing overflow during heavy rains.
SMC is leading infrastructure projects in the country, including the under-construction $15-billion New Manila International Airport in Bulacan.
SMC, listed on Philippine Stock Exchange, has presence in 83 countries around the world, and employs more than 53,000 people, the Asian nation's biggest private sector employer.
The company, with businesses in energy, infrastructure, real estate and beverages, operates 36 manufacturing plants in 29 countries and maintains a network of offices and subsidiaries to serve customers globally.
Regular maintenance and debris clearing will also be “institutionalised” to ensure the infrastructure remains effective long-term.
The announcement has been widely welcomed as a rare example of private-public synergy anchored not on profit, but on impact — especially as public frustration grows over ineffective, overpriced flood control ventures elsewhere in the country.
The agreement is to be formalised via a memorandum of agreement (MOA), aiming to deliver flood protection benefits over the next 50 years.
Among identified problems: many riverbanks in Laguna have protective walls whose excavated soil gets dumped back into the river, choking waterways, increasing siltation, reducing depth, and amplifying flooding risk.
SMC’s “Better Rivers PH” programme already has experience with cleaning rivers and waterways in Laguna (San Pedro, Biñan – Tunasan River, San Isidro River), Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, etc.
Tens of thousands of metric tonnes of silt & solid waste have already been removed; river channels have been cleared over many kilometers.
Following are the potential benefits of the SMC-led solution:
Increased river capacity
Widening and dredging increases how much water rivers can carry. During heavy rains or typhoons, rivers that are shallow or clogged can spill over more easily. Deepening helps reduce overflow. SMC’s previous work (e.g. Tullahan, Pasig, San Juan, etc.) has shown measurable increases in depth and capacity, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Reduced siltation
By removing silt and debris, the flow improves, which helps rainfall runoff exit faster rather than backing up. This is especially useful in low-lying areas where backflow or overflow accumulates.
No immediate cost to taxpayers/government:
Maintenance is built in
The agreement includes annual river maintenance, which is critical — many past river cleaning/dredging efforts fail because once the initial work is done, upkeep isn’t sustained.
Challenges
Scope vs scale: Laguna is large, with many rivers, tributaries, drainage systems. Widening all narrow rivers by 30% is significant, but floods are caused by multiple tributaries, topography, rainfall intensity, upstream land use, drainage systems, and backflow from Laguna de Bay etc. If upstream drainage, soil erosion, or improper development aren’t addressed, flooding can still happen.
Silt comes back
Without controlling sources of siltation (erosion upstream, construction, dumpings, river walls putting soil back), rivers will gradually resilt again. Maintenance helps, but if upstream practices remain uncontrolled, the problem recurs.
Policy, permits, coordination
River widening/dredging often involves land rights, environmental permits, house/building encroachments, flood control infrastructure, coordination between multiple LGUs, and sometimes national agencies. These can slow things down or complicate implementation.
Extreme weather / climate change
With heavier rains, more frequent typhoons, sea level rise, and extreme events, even expanded river capacity might not be enough. Flooding might still happen (though perhaps attenuated).
Laguna Lake & downstream constraints
Laguna’s rivers drain into Laguna de Bay. If the lake is already high (e.g. due to heavy rain, high watershed runoff), or if there’s backflow, or if outlets are blocked, widening/rivers alone may not suffice. Also, the lake itself may need management (lake dredging, water level regulation, upstream inflows).
SMC’s solution with Laguna is a meaningful, large-scale, and well-funded initiative that addresses one of the major contributing causes of flooding: silted, narrowed river channels.
If implemented well and sustained, it will significantly help reduce flooding in many parts of Laguna, especially in areas where overflowing rivers are the primary cause.
However, it is not a silver bullet.
To truly solve flooding, this project must be part of a broader integrated flood management strategy: controlling upstream erosion, ensuring good land use practices, maintaining drainage infrastructure, dealing with lake/laguna-lake water level, handling climate change impacts, enforcing regulations, and ensuring coordination among multiple jurisdictions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox