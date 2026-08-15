GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Gargash: Repeated attacks on ADNOC vessels will not alter UAE approach

Gargash says UAE will defend its rights while keeping dialogue and diplomatic options open

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE would safeguard its right to freedom of navigation and use of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.
The UAE would safeguard its right to freedom of navigation and use of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The repeated targeting of ADNOC vessels will not push the UAE away from a measured approach built around deterrence, diplomacy and international law, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Saturday, following the latest attack on an ADNOC vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The repeated targeting of ADNOC tankers will not deter the UAE from pursuing a balanced and rational policy based on three pillars: deterrence, diplomacy and adherence to international law,” Gargash said in a post on X.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He said the UAE would safeguard its right to freedom of navigation and use of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, while defending its sovereignty and national interests.

At the same time, he said, the country would continue to pursue dialogue and give priority to diplomatic solutions.

Gargash also stressed the importance of a unified Gulf position as tensions persist, saying the UAE would make every effort to strengthen a common GCC approach as an essential pillar for protecting regional security and the interests of Gulf states.

His comments came after ADNOC said one of its vessels was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday evening. No injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, the company said.

The incident followed attacks on two other ADNOC vessels in the strait on Thursday evening. Those attacks also caused no injuries. The UAE strongly condemned the incidents and attributed the Thursday attacks to Iran, describing them as a violation of international law and a threat to freedom of navigation.

They are part of a wider series of attacks affecting ADNOC shipping during the continuing regional conflict. ADNOC said on August 7 that 15 of its vessels had been struck by missiles and drones while transiting the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, with the attacks at that point having killed one crew member and injured 20.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally pass through it, making disruption to shipping there a concern far beyond the Gulf.

Traffic through the strait has slowed sharply as attacks and political tensions have intensified, increasing pressure on one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iranian attack on ADNOC vessel endangers global energy security.

UAE strongly condemns Iranian attack on ADNOC vessel

8m ago1m read
UAE said attacks on commercial shipping, and the use of the Strait of Hormuz as a means of pressure or economic coercion, amounted to acts of piracy by Iran.

UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

11m ago1m read
Whether it is awarding new mega-sized onshore or offshore contracts or its push into clean energy, ADNOC has all energy bases covered. And that's why it remains the UAE's most valuable brand.

ADNOC vessel attacked again in Hormuz: What to know

4m read
Strait of Hormuz tensions rise after ADNOC vessel attack draws Arab condemnation

ADNOC vessel attacked again in Hormuz; no injuries

2m read