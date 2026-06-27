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Looking for a better job? Philippine Consulate in Dubai offers free career coaching, wellness checks

Registered participants can receive expert career advice, CV tips, basic wellness support

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Philippine Consulate General building in Dubai
Philippine Consulate General building in Dubai
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: Overseas Filipinos hoping to improve their career prospects can get free advice from human resources professionals at a community outreach programme organised by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai tomorrow, June 28.

The initiative, titled “Sagip: A Community Outreach Programme,” will be held from 8.30am to 1pm at the Philippine consulate premises in Dubai. The event has been organised in collaboration with Infinite Communities and the UAE Lottery.

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Career support

Designed to help Filipinos stay competitive in today's job market, the programme will connect participants with HR advisers who will share practical career strategies, discuss current industry trends, and provide guidance on preparing effective CVs.

The consultations aim to equip overseas Filipinos with the tools and confidence needed to pursue better employment opportunities and advance their careers.

Wellness matters too

The programme has also recognised the importance of overall wellbeing. Healthcare practitioners will be on hand to conduct basic wellness assessments and offer advice on coping with difficult situations.

Counselling services will also be available as maintaining good physical and mental health is an important part of career success.

“Through this activity, the Consulate General reaffirms its commitment to empowering our kababayans to thrive in a competitive environment and to showcase Filipino skills and talent abroad,” said the consulate in a Facebook post.

Registration required

Interested residents have been encouraged to register through the link provided by the consulate. Only registered participants will be accommodated during the programme. 

The free outreach programme is part of the consulate's continuing efforts to support the Filipino community in the UAE by providing access to career development opportunities and wellbeing services that can help overseas workers thrive both professionally and personally.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEUAE careersPhilippineshealth checks for expatriates

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