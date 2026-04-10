Philippine consulate in Dubai warns anew against bogus assistance offers

Filipinos in UAE urged not to pay fees or share personal data with unauthorised agents
Dubai: Filipinos in the UAE are once again being urged to stay vigilant against fraudulent individuals and groups offering paid assistance services.
The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has renewed its warning against persons, groups, or travel agencies falsely presenting themselves as official entities, warning residents not to fall victim to such schemes.
In its latest advisory, the consulate has stressed that assistance provided by the Philippine government for flights back home is completely free.
“Do not make any payment, do not share personal information, and do not transact with unauthorized parties.”
Moreover, the consulate has reiterated the earlier guidance from the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, which has advised Filipinos to avoid dealing with third parties or individuals claiming to facilitate services for a fee, noting that “no payment is required at any stage of the process.”
Additionally, the advisory has mentioned that violators will be “subject to appropriate legal action.”
“Any person, organisation, or agency found to be misrepresenting itself as part of the Philippine government efforts, or soliciting fees from Filipino nationals, will be subject to appropriate legal action in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.”
Residents who encounter suspicious offers or incidents have been encouraged to report them to the consulate for further investigation.