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Companies breaching Kuwait’s midday work ban face suspension and penalties

Inspection teams deployed to enforce summer heat protection measures

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A dedicated inspection team to monitor compliance with regulations prohibiting outdoor work during restricted midday hours.
A dedicated inspection team to monitor compliance with regulations prohibiting outdoor work during restricted midday hours.
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Dubai: Companies in Kuwait that violate the country's midday outdoor work ban will face penalties, authorities said, as the Public Authority for Manpower intensified inspections to protect labourers from extreme summer heat.

The authority said it had assigned a dedicated inspection team to monitor compliance with regulations prohibiting outdoor work during restricted midday hours, when temperatures can reach dangerous levels and pose serious health risks to workers.

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It urged members of the public to report violations by contacting the inspection team directly, stressing that community cooperation is essential to ensuring effective enforcement across work sites.

In a message directed at employers, the authority warned that breaches of the regulation are punishable under Law No. 6 of 2010. Penalties may include the suspension of an employer's file until the violation is rectified, in addition to other legal measures.

The authority said the midday work ban forms part of broader occupational safety efforts aimed at reducing heat-related illnesses and injuries among workers, particularly those employed in construction, infrastructure and other outdoor sectors.

It reiterated its commitment to conducting continuous field inspections throughout the summer and said enforcement teams would continue monitoring workplaces to ensure compliance and safeguard worker welfare during periods of extreme heat.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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