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Patriot puts Mammootty and Mohanlal in the same frame, turns a fierce fan rivalry into a shared inside joke

No scorecards, no chest-thumping — just Mammootty, Mohanlal and sharp chemistry

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot (2026)
Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot (2026)
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Dubai: Every Malayali worth their salt has picked a side at some point when asked: Are you a 'Lalettan' fan or a 'Mammooka' loyalist?

There’s no neutral ground here. And honestly, there never has been between South Indian icons Mohanlal and Mammootty.

If you’re Team Lalettan, you’ll argue he’s the effortless one — the cool guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously, who can slip into a role like it’s second nature and still make it look easy. There’s a looseness to him, a lived-in charm that makes even the biggest scenes feel casual.

If you’re Team Mammooka, you’ll tell me it’s about control. Precision. That sharp self-awareness that sometimes borders on arrogance, but in the best way. Because Mammootty knows exactly what he brings to the table, and he owns it. Every frame, every line, calibrated.

Both are absolute powerhouses and which is why Patriot feels like such a moment.

Because for decades, this “Mammootty vs Mohanlal” debate has been part of growing up Malayali. It’s been argued over dinners, in college canteens, on WhatsApp groups that refuse to die. And now, the two men at the centre of it are basically laughing at our years of debate and dissection.

The film itself leans into themes of duty and identity, but the real fun is off-screen.

The promotions have been surprisingly cheeky. Both actors have been poking fun at that age-old question — who’s the better actor? — like it’s an inside joke. No ego or no awkwardness. Just two legends who’ve clearly outgrown the rivalry everyone else is still obsessed with.

And that’s the thing about Patriot. It doesn’t settle the debate. It doesn’t even try.

It just puts Mammootty and Mohanlal in the same frame and lets you enjoy the ride, whether you’re Team Lalettan, Team Mammooka, or still pretending you can be both.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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