Patriot puts Mammootty and Mohanlal in the same frame, turns a fierce fan rivalry into a shared inside joke

No scorecards, no chest-thumping — just Mammootty, Mohanlal and sharp chemistry
Dubai: Every Malayali worth their salt has picked a side at some point when asked: Are you a 'Lalettan' fan or a 'Mammooka' loyalist?
There’s no neutral ground here. And honestly, there never has been between South Indian icons Mohanlal and Mammootty.
If you’re Team Lalettan, you’ll argue he’s the effortless one — the cool guy who doesn’t take himself too seriously, who can slip into a role like it’s second nature and still make it look easy. There’s a looseness to him, a lived-in charm that makes even the biggest scenes feel casual.
If you’re Team Mammooka, you’ll tell me it’s about control. Precision. That sharp self-awareness that sometimes borders on arrogance, but in the best way. Because Mammootty knows exactly what he brings to the table, and he owns it. Every frame, every line, calibrated.
Both are absolute powerhouses and which is why Patriot feels like such a moment.
Because for decades, this “Mammootty vs Mohanlal” debate has been part of growing up Malayali. It’s been argued over dinners, in college canteens, on WhatsApp groups that refuse to die. And now, the two men at the centre of it are basically laughing at our years of debate and dissection.
The film itself leans into themes of duty and identity, but the real fun is off-screen.
The promotions have been surprisingly cheeky. Both actors have been poking fun at that age-old question — who’s the better actor? — like it’s an inside joke. No ego or no awkwardness. Just two legends who’ve clearly outgrown the rivalry everyone else is still obsessed with.
And that’s the thing about Patriot. It doesn’t settle the debate. It doesn’t even try.
It just puts Mammootty and Mohanlal in the same frame and lets you enjoy the ride, whether you’re Team Lalettan, Team Mammooka, or still pretending you can be both.